Your account has been succesfully created.
SPECIAL OFFER: 15% OFF your annual subscription
SUBSCRIBE
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
CHINA HONG KONG

Xi to change Hong Kong's name to South Shenzhen under transformation plan

A screen displays footage video of Chinese President of the People's Republic Chinese president, Xi Jinping, in Hong Kong on July 1, 2021. It was celebrating its 24th anniversary of the handover to China.
A screen displays footage video of Chinese President of the People's Republic Chinese president, Xi Jinping, in Hong Kong on July 1, 2021. It was celebrating its 24th anniversary of the handover to China. © Miguel Candela/SOPA Images/Sipa USA/Alamy Live News
The Chinese president is set to go Hong Kong to take part in celebrations for the 25th anniversary of the handover of the territory to China with an already established plan for the future of the former British enclave. [...] (507 words)
Issue dated 28/06/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 08/07/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
On our other sites

SPECIAL OFFER

15% OFF your annual subscription

SUBSCRIBE

This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 08/07/2022

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Xi to change Hong Kong's name to South Shenzhen under transformation plan 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!