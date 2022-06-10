Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
BELGIUM UNITED STATES FRANCE UNITED KINGDOM

French candidate looks set to win NATO assembly presidency despite strong opposition

French Senator Joëlle Garriaud-Maylam.
French Senator Joëlle Garriaud-Maylam. © Vincent Isore/IP3 Press/MaxPPP
The way is gradually opening up for French senator Joëlle Garriaud-Maylam to become president of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly. Only a few months ago, however, she was seen with Kremlin ideologist Alexander Dugin. [...] (334 words)
Issue dated 10/06/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
FRANCE RUSSIA 14/01/2022

French senate concerned about its potential NATO candidate's Russian friends 

France is still struggling to find its footing within NATO, which has been pushed back into the limelight since the renewed tensions between Ukraine and Russia. In addition, the French senate is wary of the connections one of its potential candidates to NATO, Senator Joëlle Garriaud-Maylam, has in Moscow. [...]
French senator Joëlle Garriaud-Maylam, the vice-president of NATO-PA, with Prince Joachim Murat (right) in Paris, France in July 2021.
French senator Joëlle Garriaud-Maylam, the vice-president of NATO-PA, with Prince Joachim Murat (right) in Paris, France in July 2021. © Joëlle Garriaud-Maylam/Twitter

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  French candidate looks set to win NATO assembly presidency despite strong opposition 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!