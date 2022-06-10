Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Spy Way Of Life
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES YEMEN

Azal Mandi, an understated restaurant for Yemen's top brass in exile in Dubai

The Azal Mandi restaurant in Dubai.
The Azal Mandi restaurant in Dubai. © Azal Mandi/Google
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens, where they meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online explores one such establishment, Azal Mandi in Dubai, an unpretentious restaurant frequented by Tarek Saleh, a former senior Yemeni army officer in exile in the city. [...] (735 words)
Issue dated 10/06/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
Government Intelligence

Further reading

