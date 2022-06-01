Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
FRANCE TURKEY

Erdogan's AKP uses Cojep to lobby its interests in French legislative elections

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been ramping up his party's political activism abroad in recent months and his networks have been increasingly active in France, going as far as getting involved in the upcoming elections. [...] (669 words)
Issue dated 01/06/2022 Reading time 3 minutes
Government Intelligence

Spymaster TURKEY 20/05/2022

Hakan Fidan, the unstoppable reformer of Turkish intelligence 

Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powerful spy chief is pushing ahead with his fast-paced overhaul of MIT, Turkey's sole intelligence body, which has been methodically encroaching on the country's military and diplomatic corps's turf. But the intelligence chief is also looking out for his own political aspirations, much to the distaste of the president and his closest allies. [...]
Hakan Fidan, head of Turkey's National Intelligence Agency MIT.
Hakan Fidan, head of Turkey's National Intelligence Agency MIT. © Arif Hudaverdi Yaman/Pool via Reuters
