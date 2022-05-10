Your account has been succesfully created.
CHINA NORTH KOREA

Beijing tries to win Pyongyang's trust by helping rebuild Punggye-ri nuclear test site

A North Korean soldier stands guard outside the entrance to one of the dismantled tunnels at the Punggye-ri site on May 24, 2018.
A North Korean soldier stands guard outside the entrance to one of the dismantled tunnels at the Punggye-ri site on May 24, 2018. © News 1 Korea/EFE/Newscom/MaxPPP
Xi Jinping is trying to convince his North Korean counterpart that the CCP is not looking for an alternative to his leadership. The Chinese leader, while remaining formally opposed to Kim Jong-un's nuclear policy, is offering him support at a strategic and symbolic site. [...] (434 words)
Issue dated 10/05/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
