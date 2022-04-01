Your account has been succesfully created.
Spotlight
RUSSIA

Spymaster Dmitry Kochnev keeps watch over the Kremlin

Dmitry Kotchnev
Dmitry Kotchnev © ITAR-TASS News Agency/Alamy Banque D'Images
Of all Russia's security services, the FSO is most in the public eye, thanks to its spectacular guard duties at the Kremlin. It is also the service which has the most sensitive task, however, that of assuring Vladimir Putin's personal security. Dmitry Kochnev, who has been at its head for nearly six years, is a loyal Putin aide with a fist of iron. [...] (856 words)
Issue dated 01/04/2022 Reading time 4 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 19.50)
2 options offered to continue reading
e-wallet

from EUR/USD 50

Only buy articles you are interested in

ANNUAL SUBSCRIPTION

Unlimited access to the website

See our rates
Choose the option that suits you best: Compare all of our offers!

Do you want a free trial before subscribing?

Create your free account

Read this article here:

Government Intelligence

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading
FRANCE RUSSIA 11/01/2022

François Fillon rubs shoulders with counter-espionage veterans in Moscow 

The appointment of the former French PM to the board of a second Russian company will enable him to expand his contact network in Moscow. Already close to the entourages of the oligarchs Gennady Timchenko and Leonid Mikhelson, who are Kremlin loyalists, he will now find himself mixing with intelligence service veterans with important corporate positions. [...]
Former French Prime Minister François Fillon.
Former French Prime Minister François Fillon. © Aurelien Morissard/IP3 Press/MaxPPP
RUSSIA 21/10/2021

Personality protection service serves as siloviki incubator for the Kremlin 

Dmitry Mironov's recent promotion to the post of assistant to the Russian president has confirmed the role of the FSO (Federal Protective Service) as a producer of promising silovikis. It was a blow, however, to the FSB, the federal security service which has traditionally fulfilled this unofficial role. [...]
Dmitry Mironov, assistant to the president of Russia.
Dmitry Mironov, assistant to the president of Russia. © Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik/ Kremlin Pool//EPA/Newscom/MaxPPP

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  government intelligence 
  3.  Spymaster Dmitry Kochnev keeps watch over the Kremlin 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!