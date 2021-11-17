Your account has been succesfully created.
IRAQ

Iraqi National Intelligence Service barricades itself in after the attack on Al Kazimi

Following the air strike carried out against prime minister Mustafa Al Kazimi on 7 November, the Iraqi National Intelligence Service he used to head remains under threat from certain pro-Iranian militias. It has strengthened its security arrangements, therefore, to protect itself against possible future attacks. [...] (410 words)
Government Intelligence
