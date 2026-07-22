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The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
Security at Pernod Ricard, Gryphon Strategies, Lamplighter in Abu Dhabi

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2 min read Lire en français

Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.

ParisNew security head at Pernod Ricard

New YorkFormer BIA staff join Gryphon

Abu DhabiLamplighter intel group opens in UAE

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Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.

Atlanta/New YorkJob cuts at JS Held's investigations department

Paris/AbidjanAir Liquide's security director moves to Endeavour Mining

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The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
Lamplighter emerges from Dentons, ADIT and Forward at Souveraine Tech, exit CIA spokesman

Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.

LondonDentons' corporate intel partners set up new firm

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WashingtonFormer CIA spokesman moves into strategic communications
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Headlines

Protesters take cover behind a plywood board as they clash with French gendarmes during demonstrations in Paris, France, October 2026.
Spotlight | France, Italy, Spain European police use AI video-tracking tools to tackle rioters Saudi Arabia Military command points finger at intel failures after Houthi attacks
Smoke rises from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Spy Way of Life | Ukraine KLAN FC, the fight club of the Ukrainian special forces
A fighter from the GUR faces a foreign opponent in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 2026.
France Paris transit officials ramp up security ahead of protests
Paris police plan to close several metro and suburban rail stations as a precautionary measure during protests planned for 31 October 2026.
United States AI firm Tesari brings in former CIA officials
US intelligence and foreign affairs veteran Glenn Corn.

Related topics to this article

Headlines

Protesters take cover behind a plywood board as they clash with French gendarmes during demonstrations in Paris, France, October 2026.
Spotlight | France, Italy, Spain European police use AI video-tracking tools to tackle rioters Saudi Arabia Military command points finger at intel failures after Houthi attacks
Smoke rises from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Spy Way of Life | Ukraine KLAN FC, the fight club of the Ukrainian special forces
A fighter from the GUR faces a foreign opponent in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 2026.
France Paris transit officials ramp up security ahead of protests
Paris police plan to close several metro and suburban rail stations as a precautionary measure during protests planned for 31 October 2026.
United States AI firm Tesari brings in former CIA officials
US intelligence and foreign affairs veteran Glenn Corn.

Related topics to this article

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