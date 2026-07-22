Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
ParisNew security head at Pernod Ricard
New YorkFormer BIA staff join Gryphon
Abu DhabiLamplighter intel group opens in UAE
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The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
Departures at JS Held, Air Liquide to Endeavour Mining move, co-founder leaves The Risk Advisory Group
Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
Atlanta/New YorkJob cuts at JS Held's investigations department
Paris/AbidjanAir Liquide's security director moves to Endeavour Mining
LondonPrior bows out at The Risk Advisory Group
France
Newcomers carve out place in French security and defence headhunting
A handful of firms share the niche market of security director appointments in large French companies. Recently, two agencies with little experience in the field have appeared on the scene.
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
Lamplighter emerges from Dentons, ADIT and Forward at Souveraine Tech, exit CIA spokesman
Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
LondonDentons' corporate intel partners set up new firm
Paris/Saint-MaloADIT and Forward Global join forces at Pierre-Édouard Stérin's Souveraine Tech conference
WashingtonFormer CIA spokesman moves into strategic communications
Europe, Middle East, Russia, United States
Gryphon Strategies eyes European markets with VLM Advisory deal
The firm recently acquired former GPW and K2 investigator Victoria Mackay's London outfit.