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The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
OSINT Industries, Hakluyt, CT Group

Reading time 2 minutes

Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.

LondonOSINT Industries poaches ex-UK government investigator from rival Blackdot

WashingtonHakluyt hires former CIA officer

LondonDefence officials take up roles at Lynton Crosby's CT Group

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The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
Forward in London, New French legal defence association, Hakluyt, Simon Mann

Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.

LondonForward Global recruits more Tory consultants

ParisFive lawyers defence-focussed legal association

LondonHakluyt reshuffles its board

LondonDeath of Simon Mann, forerunner of armed services to states
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The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
Global Risk Profile, Bolloré guides CT Group France, CT Group UK leadership vacuum, Nardello & Co founder passes on baton

Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.

GenevaAirbus compliance investigator no longer taking calls

ParisTories' lobbyist taps into Bolloré networks for new Paris branch

LondonCT Group leadership vacuum in the UK

New YorkNardello & Co founder passes on the baton
Free access 19.02.2025

The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
Ex-CIA officer to Mintz, ADIT boss releases book, Hakluyt's cyber experts reunite, Disruptive Industries expands, Qatar lobbyists in DC

Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.

WashingtonBrooke Berg moves from Nardello to Mintz

ParisADIT boss turns to clients and consultants for new book

LondonNew consultancy for former Hakluyt cyber specialists

Washington/LondonBritish data provider Disruptive Industries strengthens US presence

Washington/DohaQatar renews its Republican connections
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Headlines

The head of Britain’s MI6, Blaise Metreweli, on 15 December 2025 in London.
Spymaster | Iran, United Kingdom MI6 head Blaise Metreweli, a career Iran watcher facing evolving threat from Tehran Iran Trump rebuffs French offer to take charge of Iran's uranium
French President Emmanuel Macron, on 21 April 2026 in Paris.
United States Intel chief Tulsi Gabbard seeks fresh momentum from World Cup
US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard, on 18 March 2026 in Washington.
China, France France risks 'long-term strategy of influence' from China, study on G7 cautions
Former French Prime Ministers Laurent Fabius (left) and Jean-Pierre Raffarin (right).

Related topics to this article

Headlines

The head of Britain’s MI6, Blaise Metreweli, on 15 December 2025 in London.
Spymaster | Iran, United Kingdom MI6 head Blaise Metreweli, a career Iran watcher facing evolving threat from Tehran Iran Trump rebuffs French offer to take charge of Iran's uranium
French President Emmanuel Macron, on 21 April 2026 in Paris.
United States Intel chief Tulsi Gabbard seeks fresh momentum from World Cup
US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard, on 18 March 2026 in Washington.
China, France France risks 'long-term strategy of influence' from China, study on G7 cautions
Former French Prime Ministers Laurent Fabius (left) and Jean-Pierre Raffarin (right).

Related topics to this article

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