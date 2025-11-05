Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
LondonOSINT Industries poaches ex-UK government investigator from rival Blackdot
WashingtonHakluyt hires former CIA officer
LondonDefence officials take up roles at Lynton Crosby's CT Group
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Intel firm Hakluyt recruits Harvard professor after he authored glowing case study on the firm
Professor Joe Fuller took up a lucrative board position with Hakluyt in August, only months after dedicating a Harvard Business School class to the company. He declined to comment on the timing of the appointment.
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
Forward in London, New French legal defence association, Hakluyt, Simon Mann
Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
LondonForward Global recruits more Tory consultants
ParisFive lawyers defence-focussed legal association
LondonHakluyt reshuffles its board
LondonDeath of Simon Mann, forerunner of armed services to states
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
Darroch dines with Audere, Hakluyt, Iremos, ex-Optima
Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
LondonKim Darroch dines with Audere
ChicagoEx-CIA officer and former Biden briefer takes seat at Hakluyt
ParisIremos purchase brings ChapsVision closer to Unibail
LondonOptima founder starts new chapter in defence sector
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
Global Risk Profile, Bolloré guides CT Group France, CT Group UK leadership vacuum, Nardello & Co founder passes on baton
Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
GenevaAirbus compliance investigator no longer taking calls
ParisTories' lobbyist taps into Bolloré networks for new Paris branch
LondonCT Group leadership vacuum in the UK
New YorkNardello & Co founder passes on the baton
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
Ex-CIA officer to Mintz, ADIT boss releases book, Hakluyt's cyber experts reunite, Disruptive Industries expands, Qatar lobbyists in DC
Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.