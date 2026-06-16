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Poland
Warsaw steps up talks with European firms to free itself from Palantir

By Pierre Gastineau

The Polish Ministry of Defence is stepping up consultations with European stakeholders in a bid to extricate itself from its proposed agreement with the US firm Palantir to acquire an AI-powered data processing platform.

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The Agencies' Gazette
DGSI and Palantir, NSA reshuffle, US base in Micronesia, police-gendarmerie friction in France

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

FrancePalantir still banned in some DGSI divisions, despite contract renewal

USQuiet reshuffle at head of NSA's military arm

MicronesiaUS lawyer to oversee talks on Yap base expansion

FranceSDAO's rise irks police
LogoSubscribers only 13.04.2026

Headlines

Wei Xiaodong, former chairman of the municipal committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).
Spotlight | China Wei Xiaodong affair upends Beijing's powerful elite Deep Dive | China, European Union From seduction to disdain, EU diplomacy grapples with China
Brussels, a hub for Chinese spies (1/3).
UAE, United Kingdom London's strategic advisory sector feels the pinch as Abu Dhabi's interest in Britain cools France Key bidder pushed out of strategic French air force training tender over security clearance France, Ukraine, United States Mistral AI pursuing Palantir-style partnership with Kyiv
An advertisement for French AI startup Mistral AI displayed inside Grand Central subway station in New York, on 21 May 2026.

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Headlines

Wei Xiaodong, former chairman of the municipal committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).
Spotlight | China Wei Xiaodong affair upends Beijing's powerful elite Deep Dive | China, European Union From seduction to disdain, EU diplomacy grapples with China
Brussels, a hub for Chinese spies (1/3).
UAE, United Kingdom London's strategic advisory sector feels the pinch as Abu Dhabi's interest in Britain cools France Key bidder pushed out of strategic French air force training tender over security clearance France, Ukraine, United States Mistral AI pursuing Palantir-style partnership with Kyiv
An advertisement for French AI startup Mistral AI displayed inside Grand Central subway station in New York, on 21 May 2026.

Related topics to this article

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