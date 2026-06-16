The Polish Ministry of Defence is stepping up consultations with European stakeholders in a bid to extricate itself from its proposed agreement with the US firm Palantir to acquire an AI-powered data processing platform.
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Spotlight | France, Germany
Fresh ChapsVision-Berlin deal could herald EU intel consolidation
The German domestic intelligence service has signed a contract with French firm Chapsvision to use their intelligence data fusion software. The deal marks the first step towards a potential consolidated European pushback against the dominance of the current market leader, US group Palantir.
Spotlight | Russia
Russian soldiers using consumer apps to wage war in Ukraine
On the Ukrainian front, Russian armed forces rely heavily on apps designed by soldiers and based on civilian software to coordinate operations. So much so that they're turning their backs on solutions from the military ecosystem.
The Agencies' Gazette
DGSI and Palantir, NSA reshuffle, US base in Micronesia, police-gendarmerie friction in France
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
FrancePalantir still banned in some DGSI divisions, despite contract renewal
USQuiet reshuffle at head of NSA's military arm
MicronesiaUS lawyer to oversee talks on Yap base expansion
FranceSDAO's rise irks police
Germany, Ukraine
Berlin issues warning about Palantir Ukraine project
The German military's cyber centre has warned manufacturers and federal intelligence services about the data room set up by Palantir and Ukraine's Brave1 to harness battlefield data libraries. Berlin fears a loss of control over AI models.
Europe
Copenhagen in talks to replace Palantir
Danish intelligence is discreetly seeking to free itself from its dependence on US firm Palantir's services. This reliance is particularly jarring amid Copenhagen's existential diplomatic standoff with the White House over Greenland.