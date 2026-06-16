The competition to supply France's air force with enemy training aircraft for fighter pilots' combat training, which is in its final stages, has been completely upended. A key contender has been excluded from the tender process following a surprising security clearance refusal.
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Spotlight | France, Ukraine
Hurdles remain for France's delivery of Mirage 2000Ds to Kyiv
Ukraine is hoping to receive its first ground-attack aircraft in the form of French Mirage 2000Ds but obstacles remain ahead of Emmanuel Macron's upcoming visit to Kyiv.