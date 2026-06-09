Leading figures in Ukraine's anti-corruption sector say the state should begin funding some of their defence-focused work. At present, several foreign governments are putting up the money.
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Ukraine
NABU anti-corruption bureau has defence sector in its sights
After conducting an extensive investigation into the energy sector, the agency is now turning its focus to defence. Investigators are probing the company that produces one of the Ukrainian army's key weapons, the Flamingo cruise missile.
Deep Dive | Ukraine
The rise to power of Ukraine's military intelligence strategist, Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine's wartime strongmen (2/4) – As the head of military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov is in charge of Kyiv's invisible war. Master of drones and clandestine operations, he has turned the GUR into a state within the state, professing loyalty to President Zelensky while harbouring his own ambitions.
Deep Dive | Ukraine
SBU chief Vasyl Malyuk, Zelensky's praetorian guard
Ukraine's wartime strongmen (1/4) - In a country under siege, Vasyl Malyuk runs the SBU like a parallel army. With no political ambitions and loyal to Volodymyr Zelensky, the head of Ukrainian counter-espionage protects the heart of power from internal enemies and strikes deep into Russia.
Spotlight | Ukraine
Ukraine's trafficking boom: when organised crime thrives on war
From Polesia's amber to Dnipro call centres, from the Carpathians forests to the docks of Odesa, the conflict has opened up new routes for mafias, providing them with soaring profits and strengthening their local hold.