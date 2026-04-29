Operators of critical infrastructure in Europe are stepping up their efforts to combat drones. This is notably the case for TenneT, which operates Germany's extra-high-voltage power grid and is heavily involved in connecting the North Sea offshore grid.
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France
French interior ministry moving to make its drones less detectable
The French interior ministry is taking action to make its drones less detectable. The stakes are high, particularly in the fight against organised crime, with the goal being to prevent criminal networks from identifying UAVs belonging to law enforcement agencies.
Spotlight | Russia
Russian soldiers using consumer apps to wage war in Ukraine
On the Ukrainian front, Russian armed forces rely heavily on apps designed by soldiers and based on civilian software to coordinate operations. So much so that they're turning their backs on solutions from the military ecosystem.
France
France to update law on algorithm-based surveillance, scientific knowledge protection
Intelligence Online has seen the draft bill to update France's military programming law, which is currently before the Council of State. It contains provisions on algorithmic surveillance and enhanced measures to protect the nation's scientific know-how.
France, Ukraine
Ukraine's business community steps up pressure on France to align on Nord Stream 2 sanctions
Investment opportunities in Ukraine and sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline were on the agenda of a recent Paris gathering of Ukrainian and French politicians, business leaders and consultants.