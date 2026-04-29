A high-voltage power line. © ROBIN UTRECHT/ANP MAG via AFP

Operators of critical infrastructure in Europe are stepping up their efforts to combat drones. This is notably the case for TenneT, which operates Germany's extra-high-voltage power grid and is heavily involved in connecting the North Sea offshore grid.

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