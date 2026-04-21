Following weeks of tension at the French interior ministry, the big annual restructuring of prefects has taken on a distinctly political tone. What is set to be the last such reshuffle of Emmanuel Macron's presidency is expected to be announced at the next cabinet meeting.
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France, Spain
Talks with Spanish police spurred ex-French interior minister's controversial remarks about Spain
The former French interior minister Bruno Retailleau, candidate in next year's French presidential election for Les Républicains party which he currently presides, sparked controversy when he stated on French television channel LCI on 20 April that he wanted to “ostracise” Spain from the European Union.
France
French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez ruffles right-wing prefects' feathers
The French interior minister is steering away from his predecessor's hardline policies, notably on migration, irking many at the ministry. Amid resignation threats and intimidating text messages, they are demanding mediation from above, just one year ahead of the presidential election.
Algeria, France
France hopes Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin can spur Algiers detente
President Emmanuel Macron's Élysée Palace is still pushing to improve relations with Algeria. After a disappointing visit to Algiers by the interior minister in February, France is now pinning its hopes on Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin's rapport with the Algerian president.
France
New French cabinet: Interior Minister forms team, rewarding loyalty and stability
The newly appointed French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez, a former Paris Police Prefect, has picked some of his advisers at the police headquarters to join him, while keeping a handful of his predecessor's associates by his side.
France
New French government: interior minister Laurent Nuñez picks loyal aide as chief of staff
The former Paris Police Prefect and once head of the DGSI intelligence service Laurent Nuñez, now France's freshly appointed interior minister, has picked a loyal aide and his former chief of staff at the police headquarters to take on the same strategic role at his new ministry.