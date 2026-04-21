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France
Major reshuffle of French prefects on the horizon

LogoSubscribers only By Daniel Bernard and Pierre Gastineau
2 min read Lire en français
French President Emmanuel Macron and French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez in Marseille, on 16 December 2025.
French President Emmanuel Macron and French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez in Marseille, on 16 December 2025. © Miguel Medina/Pool/EPA/MaxPPP

Following weeks of tension at the French interior ministry, the big annual restructuring of prefects has taken on a distinctly political tone. What is set to be the last such reshuffle of Emmanuel Macron's presidency is expected to be announced at the next cabinet meeting.

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