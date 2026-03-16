President Vladimir Putin's former bodyguard Alexei Dyumin, who now heads Russia's military-industrial complex, joined the supervisory board of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives on 18 February.
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The powerful head of the Investigative Committee, who met the Kremlin leader over half a century ago, is a regime stalwart. In office for 15 years, Alexander Bastrykin has brought oligarchs to heel, handled a slew of sensitive dossiers, and is now at the vanguard of defending the invasion of Ukraine.
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Former FSB heavyweight Ivan Tkachev sees career ambitions temporarily dashed
Recently appointed head of the FSB's military counter-espionage department, Tkachev, who is a close associate of Rosnef director Igor Sechin, has plans to take over from Alexander Bortnikov as FSB chief.
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EU to sanction rector of Russia's HSE university, a former bastion of academic freedom
The name of the rector of one of Russia's most prestigious universities has been blacklisted in the European Union's latest package sanctions against Moscow.