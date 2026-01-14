Switzerland, Ukraine

Presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky have both confirmed their participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos on 15-19 January to the event's organisers.
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Spotlight | Europe, Middle East, Russia, Ukraine
Gulf emirs, warring presidents and discreet envoys: a G7 summit guest list fraught with tension
Several Gulf leaders as well as officials involved in the Russia-Ukraine war are set to attend the G7 summit, which opens on 15 June in France against a backdrop of heightened international tensions.
Ukraine, United Kingdom
London liaising with Kyiv on how to speed up defence exports
With recent figures showing long waiting times for the processing of Ukraine-related export applications, UK trade and defence officials have set up a dedicated liaison with Kyiv to understand what products are most needed.
Spy Way of Life | Switzerland
Geneva's InterContinental Hotel, the setting for tense US-European talks on Ukraine
Across the globe, spies gather in inconspicuous dens to meet contacts and hold discreet conversations. This week, Intelligence Online reveals behind-the-scenes details of the secret negotiations between US, Ukrainian and European delegations which took place at the InterContinental in Geneva on 23 November.