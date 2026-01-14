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Africa, France
French intelligence supplier slammed with tax bill on allegedly classified defence contract

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2 min read Lire en français
The Administrative Court in Montpellier.
The Administrative Court in Montpellier. © iStock/Eric Bascol

The Perpignan-based company Air Attack Technologies, a provider to the French military intelligence directorate and the DGSE, is in dispute with the country's tax authorities. At issue is a contract signed with the Ministry of Defense for missions in Africa.

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Protesters take cover behind a plywood board as they clash with French gendarmes during demonstrations in Paris, France, October 2026.
Spotlight | France, Italy, Spain European police use AI video-tracking tools to tackle rioters Saudi Arabia Military command points finger at intel failures after Houthi attacks
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United States AI firm Tesari brings in former CIA officials
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