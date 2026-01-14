Africa, France

The Perpignan-based company Air Attack Technologies, a provider to the French military intelligence directorate and the DGSE, is in dispute with the country's tax authorities. At issue is a contract signed with the Ministry of Defense for missions in Africa.
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The Tech Telegraph
French border police go airborne, Air Attack and CARBON 01 in Ouagadougou, Kosiba back after bracket f downfall
From SIGINT to GEOINT and OSINT and a dose of cyber, each week we report on events both big and small that matter in the community of technical intelligence providers.
Paris Border police keen for airborne surveillance
Ouagadougou Air Attack Technologies and CARBON 01's Africa goals align
Washington Ex-Computer Network Operations' Kosiba lands on his feet
The Tech Telegraph
ISR in Bosnia, Russia's drone jammers, Israeli-Taiwanese-Emirati space alliance
From SIGINT to GEOINT and OSINT and a dose of cyber, each Thursday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the community of technical intelligence providers.
Brussels/Sarajevo ISR suppliers eye Bosnia tender
Moscow/Kyiv Russia beefs up anti-drone apparatus
Tel Aviv Israeli-Taiwanese-Emirati space data processing alliance
Africa, Germany
Aerodata equips Abidjan's surveillance aircraft to fight piracy
The German aeronautical engineering company Aerodata is integrating ISR technologies into two Beechcraft King Air aircraft for the Ivorian air force.
France
Defence innovation agency's Sauron project irks French mini-drone players
The French defence innovation agency's Sauron project, intended to help the ministry of armed forces catch up in the field of drones, is the perfect illustration of the nagging problem of how to finance these technologies.