A court launched legal proceedings last month against the private security company Heracles Sécurité Privée, after a summons from French social security agency Urssaf. The firm immediately appealed the decision.
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Spotlight | France
LVMH fears fallout from fierce Louis Vuitton security contractor battle
With Paris Fashion Week fast approaching, the French luxury giant's fashion brand Louis Vuitton's security department has its hands full as it deals with allegations of financial misconduct. These accusations come in the wake of a series of disputes between service providers, audits and a compliance review that have rocked LVMH's senior management.
France
Strategic research firm Alt/A wins defence ministry contract
French start-up Alt/A has been awarded the commission to conduct a future-oriented strategic study for France's armed forces ministry. This marks a first for the organisation, which is led by a professor from Audencia Business School in the city of Nantes.
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
Topaz Group, Legion of Honour in Hanoi, Troost vs Srivastava
Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
ParisAmarante International's Arnaud Dessenne joins Heracles
HanoiFrench honour for Openasia boss
New YorkPrivate investigators facing exposure in Russian oil traders' battle
The Corporate Intelligence Gazette
Amarante International exec quits, exiled Albanian minister lobbying in US, new adviser for Sqope Intelligence
Appointments, financial results, new contracts: every Wednesday, we report on events big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community.
ParisAmarante International's business intel deputy director to leave
WashingtonExiled former Albanian minister's lobbyist reaching out to State Department
ParisNew adviser for Sqope Intelligence
France
ESL Rivington offices raided in connection with Neymar PSG transfer probe
On 25 February, French anti-corruption officers searched the headquarters of the corporate intelligence firm ESL Rivington, an ADIT subsidiary, in connection with an investigation into allegations that football club PSG received favourable tax treatment over Brazil international Neymar's transfer to the club in 2017.