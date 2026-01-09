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French security contractor to Louis Vuitton and PSG lands in legal trouble

LogoSubscribers only By Pierre Gastineau and Franck Renaud
2 min read Lire en français
The Paris Economic Activities Court.
The Paris Economic Activities Court. © Martin Noda/Hans Lucas via AFP

A court launched legal proceedings last month against the private security company Heracles Sécurité Privée, after a summons from French social security agency Urssaf. The firm immediately appealed the decision.

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Headlines

Protesters take cover behind a plywood board as they clash with French gendarmes during demonstrations in Paris, France, October 2026.
Spotlight | France, Italy, Spain European police use AI video-tracking tools to tackle rioters Saudi Arabia Military command points finger at intel failures after Houthi attacks
Smoke rises from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Spy Way of Life | Ukraine KLAN FC, the fight club of the Ukrainian special forces
A fighter from the GUR faces a foreign opponent in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 2026.
France Paris transit officials ramp up security ahead of protests
Paris police plan to close several metro and suburban rail stations as a precautionary measure during protests planned for 31 October 2026.
United States AI firm Tesari brings in former CIA officials
US intelligence and foreign affairs veteran Glenn Corn.

Related topics to this article

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