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Ex-intel chief Patrick Pailloux tipped to head French defence procurement agency

By Pierre Gastineau
Reading time 2 minutes
French Defence Minister Chief of Staff Patrick Pailloux (left) and PM Sébastien Lecornu.
French Defence Minister Chief of Staff Patrick Pailloux (left) and PM Sébastien Lecornu. © Thomas Padilla/MaxPPP

The announced departure of the head of France's DGA procurement agency Emmanuel Chiva has triggered a game of musical chairs that is likely to lead to a diplomat being appointed chief of staff to the French defence minister. The incumbent Patrick Pailloux is slated to replace Chiva.

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