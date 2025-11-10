The announced departure of the head of France's DGA procurement agency Emmanuel Chiva has triggered a game of musical chairs that is likely to lead to a diplomat being appointed chief of staff to the French defence minister. The incumbent Patrick Pailloux is slated to replace Chiva.
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