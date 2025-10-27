France
Turbulent times for DCI's aeronautical activities
With Défense Conseil International recently suffering setbacks, the director of its aeronautical activities is set to leave.
With its new shareholders, ADIT is in a strong position to acquire intelligence and security companies in the coming weeks, amid a boom in the sector and the return of seasoned hands.
As corporate intelligence group ADIT completes its new round of financing, Intelligence Online has seen a document presented to potential investors laying out the company's hopes for growth that mainly rely on its subsidiary Défense Conseil International.
The French Navy's celebrated Green Berets will have to wait before they get their new abseiling training facility: following a survey by Geomines that revealed the site was littered with unexploded bombs and ammunition, the defence ministry has issued a tender for their removal.