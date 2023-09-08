EN FR
Scroll through edition
Intelligence Online
Jersey United States

PR firm leading drive to lure US investors to Jersey, the offshore paradise

Jersey Finance wants more hedge funds, investment managers and top-tier individual investors to make the island their preferred offshore haven. Peregrine Communications is on the job. [...]
Published on 08/09/2023 at 04:00 GMT Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Corporate Intelligence

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  corporate intelligence 
  3.  PR firm leading drive to lure US investors to Jersey, the offshore paradise 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!