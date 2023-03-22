Your account has been succesfully created.
ISRAEL LUXEMBOURG

From New York to Geneva, Israeli-Luxembourg due diligence firm Sqope prospers under Krancenblum

Veteran Luxembourg due diligence firm Sqope has had a new lease of life, opening up outposts from New York to Geneva and appointing new people, since the arrival of CEO Ilana Krancenblum and with the help of a number of Israeli consultants. [...] (401 words)
Issue dated 22/03/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

