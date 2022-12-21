Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED KINGDOM

SecureValue rebuilt from former G3 team

Two investigators previously with G3 and Kinnevik, the Swedish fund that owned the corporate intelligence firm, have launched their own firm, SecureValue, working with Ken MacDonald, the veteran lawyer of human rights cases and other lengthy investigations. [...] (359 words)
Issue dated 21/12/2022 Reading time 2 minutes

Corporate Intelligence

