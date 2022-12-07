Your account has been succesfully created.
UNITED STATES

The Corporate Intelligence Village Voice: McLarty and Ikea, UN investigator in Manchester, Avisa in crypto, SFO's Edwards, Houghton at Strategy&

Appointments, financial results, new contracts: each week, we report on events both big and small that matter in the global corporate intelligence community. This week, we go to Brussels, before heading to Manchester and then on to Paris and London. [...] (543 words)
Issue dated 07/12/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

