K2 shaken by Tom Bock's departure
In a consolidating investigations marketplace, JS Held has recently poached a senior executive from the heart of K2's operations in its fief of New York. [...]
First Quantum subsidiary Kansanshi Mining, which has begun proceedings before World Bank arbitration body ICSID to obtain repayment of millions dollars of taxes from the Zambian state, has brought in a lawyer with a lot of experience in fighting its adversary. [...]
