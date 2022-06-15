The helmsmen of Germany's energy pivot to Central Asia
German projects' gradual abandonment of Russian partners is leading this business community's veterans to strengthen new networks essential to Germany's energy ambitions. [...]
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Read this article here:
Faced with the upcoming effects of Western sanctions on their business communities, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are taking action. They have roped in British consultant Suma Chakrabarti, who is advising their governments from London, to help them mitigate their economic impact. [...]
The creation of a new group affiliated with the Conservatives, the Conservative Friends of Middle East and North Africa, aims to be a competitor to the historic Conservative Middle East Council, which is under scrutiny by Arab embassies because of its potential ties to Iran. [...]