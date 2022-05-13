Raedas muscles up in forensics accounting
Business intelligence group Raedas has recruited forensics veteran David Lawler to strengthen its position in the growing market for these invesitigations. [...]
Only buy articles you are interested in
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Do you want a free trial before subscribing?
Read this article here:
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 27/05/2022
15% OFF your annual subscription
This offer is open to all new subscribers and runs until 27/05/2022