Oligarch crackdown shakes up private investigation sector
The wave of sanctions against Russian oligarchs in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine is having a big impact on the corporate intelligence world. [...]
Londongrad has gone into a frenzy since the start of the Western riposte to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on 24 February. The entire ecosystem which has grown up around the oligarchs is working to help them escape sanctions and limit the reputational and financial damage they are expected to cause. [...]