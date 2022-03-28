Your account has been succesfully created.
RUSSIA UNITED KINGDOM

Schillings, the last safe haven for pro-Russia investigators

Investigations firm Schillings, which specialises in reputation repair for oligarchs, appears to be going against the grain. While most of Londongrad's private investigators are fretting over losing business, the firm, which employs both lawyers and investigators, is betting on the future by expanding and recruiting more staff. [...] (254 words)
Issue dated 28/03/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Corporate Intelligence

