The Corporate Intelligence Village Voice: Wallbrook, ESL & Network, EUBAM

Appointments, financial results, new contracts, in Washington, London and Paris: each week, we recount the great and small events in the global corporate intelligence community. [...] (490 words)
Issue dated 04/02/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
Corporate Intelligence

Further reading
Spotlight
UNITED STATES EUROPE UNITED KINGDOM 05/01/2022

ESG investigations - mirage or growth opportunity for investigation firms? 

For more and more business intelligence companies, having an operational social and environmental governance investigation service is becoming a necessary accessory for the 2021-2022 autumn-winter season. Is the rise in demand for these investigations, which is driven by tighter regulations in a number of major countries, just a passing fashion or could it mark the start of development of a substantial new market? [...]

