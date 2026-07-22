The ruling against former Politburo member Ma Xingrui, made public on 14 July, formally brings to a close one of the most sensitive cases in the ongoing wave of purges in Beijing. But the indictment, limited to personal and economic misconduct, is significant mainly for what is left unsaid. The ruling signals a balance negotiated at the highest levels and confirms Xi Jinping's position of strength.
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Deep Dive | China
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Deep Dive | China
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China
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Spotlight | China
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Spotlight | China
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