South Korean President Lee Jae-myung's recent visit to China, notable for his talks with Xi Jinping, went beyond protocol to become a key part of geopolitical manoeuvring in the region. Their meeting revealed the two countries' complex web of interests.
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Spotlight | China, Japan, North Korea
Xi lets prospect of Japan's nuclearisation hover over Pyonyang talks
The Chinese president's silence over the nuclear issue during the summit in the North Korean capital sent a clear signal to Kim Jong-un that a return to the negotiating table with Washington is now the only way to avert a far more destabilising prospect: that of the the official nuclearisation of Japan.
China, South Korea, United States
Lee Jae-myung's delicate balancing act to keep Beijing and Washington on side
Seoul is trying to preserve its relations with Beijing whilst keeping close to Washington. Meanwhile, the prospect of Moscow playing a mediating role in the Taiwan issue has reduced China's room for manoeuvre. South Korea's diplomatic skill is further complicating matters for Xi Jinping, who is eager to maintain the upper hand.
Spotlight | China, North Korea, United States
Beijing's nuclear headache as Xi Jinping fears losing grip on Kim-Trump mediation
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France, North Korea, South Korea
Chemical weapons threat from Pyongyang spurs Paris-Seoul cooperation
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France, South Korea
In Seoul, Macron expected to prioritise G7, AI and telecoms
In light of Seoul reviving its naval nuclear programme, the upcoming meeting between Lee Jae-myung and Emmanuel Macron will serve to assess Paris's ability to offer meaningful partnerships, outside the realm of strategic nuclear power, while remaining in line with Washington's constraints and Seoul's industrial ambitions.
Japan, South Korea
Tokyo and Seoul put differences on hold to placate Washington
US President Donald Trump has finally got his way after pressing Japan and South Korea to project a more constructive image of East Asia.
Spotlight | China, Taiwan, United States
Trump-Xi meeting looms with high stakes for Taiwan
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South Korea, United States
South Korean defence mission airs its dirty laundry in Washington courts
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Spotlight | France, Japan, South Korea
Macron to visit Tokyo and Seoul
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South Korea, United States
Seoul intel weighs options as Trump seeks summit with Kim Jong-un
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China, United States
Beijing's spies and diplomats split on how to handle Trump
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Spymaster | South Korea
Lee Jong-seok, the academic driving South Korea's new security shift
The new spy chief's appointment signals more than a mere change of leadership. The former unification minister is the embodiment of President Lee Jae-myung's new foreign policy goals to keep channels open with China and North Korea while maintaining a balance with the United States.
Spotlight | South Korea
Seoul at epicentre of Washington, Beijing and Pyongyang dealings
With Donald Trump set to return to the Asian stage and Kim Jong-un not averse to new talks, South Korea is at the centre of a three-way diplomatic game. Between Chinese ambitions, US caution and North Korean calculations, President Lee Jae-myung is trying to maintain strategic equidistance.