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Wife of embattled CIA officer launches critical minerals business

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Angolan businesswoman Sandra Bendler's new consultancy aims to stockpile rare earth minerals from Angola in the US.

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Mauritius ambiguous over sanctions against Swiss-Angolan financier Jean-Claude Bastos

Five years after he was accused of defrauding the Angolan sovereign fund he was managing, Swiss-Angolan financier Jean-Claude Bastos de Morais has finally been banned from managing companies in Mauritius. The sanction was slow in coming and has fallen at a bad time for Mauritius as it faces criticism from the European Union for having failed to take more drastic action against money laundering.

Jean-Claude Bastos de Morais.
LogoSubscribers only Finance Africa Intelligence 16.09.2020

Headlines

Protesters take cover behind a plywood board as they clash with French gendarmes during demonstrations in Paris, France, October 2026.
Spotlight | France, Italy, Spain European police use AI video-tracking tools to tackle rioters Saudi Arabia Military command points finger at intel failures after Houthi attacks
Smoke rises from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Spy Way of Life | Ukraine KLAN FC, the fight club of the Ukrainian special forces
A fighter from the GUR faces a foreign opponent in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 2026.
France Paris transit officials ramp up security ahead of protests
Paris police plan to close several metro and suburban rail stations as a precautionary measure during protests planned for 31 October 2026.
United States AI firm Tesari brings in former CIA officials
US intelligence and foreign affairs veteran Glenn Corn.

Related topics to this article

Headlines

Protesters take cover behind a plywood board as they clash with French gendarmes during demonstrations in Paris, France, October 2026.
Spotlight | France, Italy, Spain European police use AI video-tracking tools to tackle rioters Saudi Arabia Military command points finger at intel failures after Houthi attacks
Smoke rises from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Spy Way of Life | Ukraine KLAN FC, the fight club of the Ukrainian special forces
A fighter from the GUR faces a foreign opponent in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 2026.
France Paris transit officials ramp up security ahead of protests
Paris police plan to close several metro and suburban rail stations as a precautionary measure during protests planned for 31 October 2026.
United States AI firm Tesari brings in former CIA officials
US intelligence and foreign affairs veteran Glenn Corn.

Related topics to this article

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