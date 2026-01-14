Angolan businesswoman Sandra Bendler's new consultancy aims to stockpile rare earth minerals from Angola in the US.
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United States
Embattled CIA officer returns to consulting work after prison sentence
Dale Bendler, a former CIA Paris station chief who was sentenced to one year in prison in 2025, was released after seven months and has reactivated some of his old contacts.
United States
Lobbying firm close to Trump capitalises on critical minerals interest
Two ex-Trump associates have entered the critical minerals sector through their lobbying firm, Javelin Advisors. Their knowledge of the US administration helps their clients, from Nebraska to Pakistan.
United States
CIA veterans flood into private sector in wake of Trump culls
The exodus from the US intelligence agency continues, fueled by the Trump administration's staff cutbacks and a growing demand in political risk consulting.
United States
How the former Paris CIA station chief used security access to help two foreign businessmen
Dale Bendler is set to be sentenced in the US later this month for removing classified material while working as a subcontractor for the BGR Group.
United States
After his failed CIA return, Ralph Goff builds private investigation network
He had been chosen by John Ratcliffe to become the CIA's next deputy director for clandestine operations, before being abruptly removed from consideration last month. Since then, Ralph Goff has formed close ties with other CIA veterans who have gone into the private sector.
Mauritius ambiguous over sanctions against Swiss-Angolan financier Jean-Claude Bastos
Five years after he was accused of defrauding the Angolan sovereign fund he was managing, Swiss-Angolan financier Jean-Claude Bastos de Morais has finally been banned from managing companies in Mauritius. The sanction was slow in coming and has fallen at a bad time for Mauritius as it faces criticism from the European Union for having failed to take more drastic action against money laundering.