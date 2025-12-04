A recent report has highlighted the FBI's increasing use of private contractors for its open source intelligence (OSINT) investigations.
Read also
Thailand, United States
FBI probes Russian-Thai sanctions-busting aviation network
Intelligence Online deepens its investigation into an intriguing network circumventing international sanctions in the civil aviation sector. From Arizona to Florida, the FBI is on the trail of implicated individuals and companies.
United States
DEA boosts investigative capabilities in response to stretched resources
As a result of being increasingly mobilised to support US border enforcement agencies, the DEA has fewer resources available to fight narcotics trafficking. As such, the anti-drug agency is now looking to expand its workforce.
United States
New US counterintelligence chief faces uncertain future
The poor cousin of the US intelligence community, counterintelligence finds itself at a crossroads, with a new director of limited influence and facing contradictory reform plans.
United States
How Ratcliffe has been key to shielding CIA from Trump's intelligence upheavals
The CIA's indispensable John Ratcliffe (2/2): The spymaster's management, both internally and towards the White House and Congress, has enabled the agency to strengthen its position within the intelligence community as it undergoes major changes.
Spymaster | United States
Tom Cotton, US intelligence's cost-killer
Influential Republican senator Tom Cotton has proposed an ambitious intelligence reform that is likely to alter the balance created by the reorganisation that followed 9/11. The bill notably aims to reduce the capabilities of an already weakened Director of National Intelligence.
The Tech Telegraph
FBI says no to cookies, Victor Raffour takes charge at Aleph, Poland tests new land drones
From SIGINT to GEOINT and OSINT, with a dose of cyber, every Thursday we report on events big and small that matter in the community of technical intelligence providers.
WashingtonAdvertising data excluded from FBI's OSINT
LyonVictor Raffour appointed director general at Aleph Networks
GliwicePolish special forces test RBL Defence Polska's land drones
Spotlight | United States
Faced with data broker jungle, US intel community seeks to secure its supplies
The United States government, faced with the technical, legal and financial headache of personal data purchased online, is turning to private service providers. The aim is to build a more efficient data cooperation model for the 18 US intelligence agencies.