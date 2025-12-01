Within the American intelligence services, the numerous departures of experienced personnel have led to increased vulnerability for those who remain, in an uncertain legal climate.
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Spotlight | United States
Trump shifts position on key surveillance law as debate heats up in Congress
As an April deadline on Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act approaches, the Trump administration wants to extend the law, while some US Senators are pushing for changes to ensure Americans more privacy.
United States
Former Republican candidate takes charge of economic security at ODNI
US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who currently faces multiple accusations, has appointed a new deputy in charge of economic security, Ricky Gill, who will shortly take the helm of the Office of Economic Security and Emerging Technology.
Iran, United States
FBI quietly kept watch on Iranian journalists in Ukraine
Two Iranian media figures close to their government have been in the sights of the US intelligence agency, with one of them having connections to an American who tried to assassinate Donald Trump in 2024.
United States
Conservative think tanks mirror rifts in US security apparatus after Caracas op
Donald Trump posture of restraint during his first term helped to rally an anti-interventionist movement which has grown during his second term. The US operation in Venezuela on 3 January took his supporters by surprise.
United States
Michael Morell and newly retired CIA veterans launch consulting firm
The creation of Aardwolf Global Solutions consulting firm is another sign of the ongoing upheaval of US intelligence, which has been hit by an exodus of personnel affecting most agencies.
United States
Tulsi Gabbard without military adviser as Caribbean tensions rise
The job of military adviser to the Director of National Intelligence, a vital link between the intelligence community and the Pentagon, remains vacant despite increasing US pressure on drug traffickers and the Venezuelan regime.
The Agencies' Gazette
Paris Club's Madrid meet, fired NSA ace joins CFR, cut in French intel's 2026 budget, China's retrospective scrutiny turns to PLA
Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.
SpainEuropean spy chiefs hold Madrid get-together
United StatesSacked by NSA, artificial intelligence whiz bounces back at think tank
FranceSpecial funding for intelligence down for 2026 budget
ChinaAfter Rocket Force, retrospective checks for PLA
United States
Tulsi Gabbard tightens grip on strategic analysis
ODNI chief Tulsi Gabbard is putting her stamp on the production of strategic estimates by installing allies who share her vision of a foreign policy characterised by ‘restraint'. But she is struggling to stem the erosion of her influence at the White House.
Spotlight | United States
Tulsi Gabbard to rely more heavily on Project 2025 playbook
Dennis Kirk, a leading architect of the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation's Project 2025, now holds a key position at the top US intelligence agency ODNI, as its head, Tulsi Gabbard, has plans to slash its staff by 50%.
Spotlight | United States
Tulsi Gabbard suspends release of strategic US intelligence report
The latest four-yearly Global Trends report compiled by the National Intelligence Council, highly regarded due to its wide distribution and the interest it generates, has been deemed incompatible with Donald Trump's national security priorities.
United States
Ex-CIA officers falling out of favour in Congress
In vogue under Trump's presidency, a political career in Washington is now seen as less appealing and more difficult to pull off for former employees of the Central Intelligence Agency. A sign of its tarnished image in an increasingly polarised political climate.