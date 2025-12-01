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United States
‘Refuse illegal orders': Behind Democrats' appeal, early signs of an intelligence upheaval under Trump

By Raphaël Ramos
Reading time 3 min

Within the American intelligence services, the numerous departures of experienced personnel have led to increased vulnerability for those who remain, in an uncertain legal climate.

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The Agencies' Gazette
Paris Club's Madrid meet, fired NSA ace joins CFR, cut in French intel's 2026 budget, China's retrospective scrutiny turns to PLA

Appointments, reforms and the issues at stake: every Monday, Intelligence Online serves up snippets big and small from the global intelligence community.

SpainEuropean spy chiefs hold Madrid get-together

United StatesSacked by NSA, artificial intelligence whiz bounces back at think tank

FranceSpecial funding for intelligence down for 2026 budget

ChinaAfter Rocket Force, retrospective checks for PLA
LogoSubscribers only 20.10.2025

Headlines

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, on 23 April 2026.
Spotlight | Europe Costs swell for 'Putin tribunal' in The Hague as Russian threat rises Spotlight | China Wei Xiaodong affair upends Beijing's powerful elite
Wei Xiaodong, former chairman of the municipal committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).
United States Washington seeks to bolster arsenal in Arctic against Chinese and Russian espionage
Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee introduced a bill in Congress on 8 June 2026 concerning access to US territorial waters for certain research vessels.
Germany, United States Bundeswehr looks to procure American autonomous weapons via intermediaries Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing turns to Putin to help win back Southeast Asia
Min Aung Hlaing, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, on 10 April 2026 in Naypyidaw.
The Agencies' Gazette | China, France, United States Ex-CIA at Stanford, French fight against organised crime, strategic post in Beijing

Related topics to this article

Headlines

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands, on 23 April 2026.
Spotlight | Europe Costs swell for 'Putin tribunal' in The Hague as Russian threat rises Spotlight | China Wei Xiaodong affair upends Beijing's powerful elite
Wei Xiaodong, former chairman of the municipal committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).
United States Washington seeks to bolster arsenal in Arctic against Chinese and Russian espionage
Utah Republican Senator Mike Lee introduced a bill in Congress on 8 June 2026 concerning access to US territorial waters for certain research vessels.
Germany, United States Bundeswehr looks to procure American autonomous weapons via intermediaries Myanmar Min Aung Hlaing turns to Putin to help win back Southeast Asia
Min Aung Hlaing, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, on 10 April 2026 in Naypyidaw.
The Agencies' Gazette | China, France, United States Ex-CIA at Stanford, French fight against organised crime, strategic post in Beijing

Related topics to this article

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