US lawmakers' plan to streamline the acquisition of commercial data has sparked an outcry within the intelligence community. Several agencies are working to have the reform amended.
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United States
Resistance from intel services puts OSINT reform on indefinite hold
Several US intelligence agencies had voiced opposition to the plan to streamline the process of acquiring commercial data from private brokers, although it could be back on the table next year.
United States
US OSINT reform takes shape
A bipartisan consensus is emerging in the US house of representatives to enhance the effectiveness of OSINT across the intelligence community, including by making the acquisition of data from private brokers more efficient.
China, United States
US Senate berates intelligence for failing to tackle Chinese economic interference
US agencies are not using open sources enough despite the fact that they would enable closer monitoring of Beijing's influence strategy, according to US lawmakers.
Spotlight | United States
From the CIA to the White House, the striking rise of John Ratcliffe
The CIA's indispensable John Ratcliffe (1/2): The former Texas congressman is overshadowing Donald Trump's intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard. The political skill of the agency's head also serves to highlight the missteps of many of his colleagues.
United States
US Intelligence community seeks external experts to enhance integration
Members of Congress are urging the intelligence community to open up even further by seeking outside expertise in the field of management. The aim is to optimise its organisation to meet the challenge of strategic competition.
United States
Washington widens definition of intelligence to facilitate counternarcotics efforts
US agencies' powers to monitor foreign communications now encompass international drug traffickers and fentanyl producers.
United States
CIA turns attention back to human intelligence
The Chinese spy balloon sent to fly over the US has turned the focus on the need for human intelligence to pierce the secrets of enemy moves at a time when data gathered by other means and technologies is hampering the deployment of human networks.