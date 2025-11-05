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United States
Washington's OSINT reform under threat from agencies

By Raphaël Ramos
Reading time 2 minutes
US lawmakers Ann Wagner (left) and Chrissy Houlahan leading the bipartisan reform on the management of CAI (Commercially Available Information).
US lawmakers Ann Wagner (left) and Chrissy Houlahan leading the bipartisan reform on the management of CAI (Commercially Available Information). © Aaron Schwartz/EPA//Photoshot/MaxPPP

US lawmakers' plan to streamline the acquisition of commercial data has sparked an outcry within the intelligence community. Several agencies are working to have the reform amended.

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