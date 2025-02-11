00 days
China, United States
How US geospatial intelligence uncovered China's 'Pentagon' project

US intelligence agencies had already discovered that China was building its own mammoth version of the Pentagon months before Western media revealed the project's existence on 30 January. We investigate this US geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) success story. [...]

Surveillance & Interception

This article can also be read here:   Government Intelligence

