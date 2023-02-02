Your account has been succesfully created.
PAKISTAN UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Rapidev takes Pakistani electronic warfare know-how to UAE

Pakistani military electronics distributor Rapidev is hoping to make a splash on the UAE's stand at the IDEX trade fair in Abu Dhabi, where it will be marketing unbranded technology from Pakistan's National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC). [...] (251 words)
Issue dated 02/02/2023 Reading time 2 minutes

