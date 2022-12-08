Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
Subscribe now
AUSTRALIA EUROPE FRANCE GERMANY UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNITED STATES

The Tech Times: German security sector eyes 2026 World Cup, Vigilant Labs recruits, Variston exposed by Google, Anton Ivanov joins Technology Innovation Institute, Jerome Pasinetti heads Rhea Cybersecurité France

Whether in SIGINT, GEOINT, OSINT or cyber, we report each week on developments great and small in the world of the technical intelligence providers. [...] (535 words)
Issue dated 08/12/2022 Reading time 3 minutes

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Set up email notifications for these topics

Further reading

Set up email notifications for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  The Tech Times: German security sector eyes 2026 World Cup, Vigilant Labs recruits, Variston exposed by Google, Anton Ivanov joins Technology Innovation Institute, Jerome Pasinetti heads Rhea Cybersecurité France 

Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!