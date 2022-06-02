Your account has been succesfully created.
Intelligence Online
FRANCE

Anti-drone tech developer Cerbair closes ranks

The French anti-drone specialist Cerbair is now solely in the hands of CEO Lucas Le Bell following the resignation of chairman Olivier Le Blainvaux, with whom he co-founded the company. [...] (108 words)
Issue dated 02/06/2022
Surveillance & Interception

