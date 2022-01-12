Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE

French prisons to get anti-drone systems

The French justice ministry has chosen French companies Cerbair, KEAS and Nuances Technologies to install anti-drone systems at French prisons. Its choice of companies is not particularly surprising but will have a structuring effect on the French anti-drone market as it waits for the much bigger contract for the defence ministry's Parade programme to be awarded. [...] (368 words)
Issue dated 12/01/2022 Reading time 2 minutes
This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Log in to read more
Subscribe or Pay-Per-Article
Discover our offers

Read this article here:

Surveillance & Interception

Receive free prompts for these topics

Further reading

Receive free prompts for these topics

  1.  Home  
  2.  surveillance & interception 
  3.  French prisons to get anti-drone systems 

New: Sign up for real-time alerts and be notified of new editions!  

Once registered, you will be notified by a short message on your computer or mobile phone as soon as a new edition of our publication or an alert is published. Stay informed anytime, anywhere!