Blacklisted by the US, zero day distributor COSEINC works on for China's Pwnzen

The US Department of Commerce has put zero day distributor COSEINC on its blacklist alongside leading Israeli companies NSO and Candiru and Russia's Positive Technologies. The firm's founder, Thomas Lim has another revenue source, however. He heads the Singaporean subsidiary of China's Pwnzen group [...] (569 words)
Issue dated 08/11/2021 Reading time 3 minutes

Surveillance & Interception
Further reading

