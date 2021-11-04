Your account has been succesfully created.
Far from Beijing, SS8 makes second stab at Asian growth

After having to close its Chinese offices in 2016, the legal interception specialist SS8 is trying to establish a new presence in Asia Pacific via Singapore. The company has won multiple contracts over the past 18 months. [...] (207 words)
Issue dated 04/11/2021

Surveillance & Interception
