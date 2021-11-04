Your account has been succesfully created.
Aditya Jain follows in the footsteps of cyber privateer Rajat Khare under the watchful eye of Indian intelligence

After having drawn little attention to date, Aditya Jain, who works as a consultant for PWC by day and as a cyber privateer by night, has been forced into public view by the North Carolina court handling a computer piracy case brought by former arms transporter Farhad Azima against the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Trained by Indian intelligence and Rajat Khare's Indian hack-for-hire firm Appin Security, Jain has in recent years been working for Western and particularly British intelligence companies involved in major commercial disputes. [...] (982 words)
Surveillance & Interception
