Aditya Jain follows in the footsteps of cyber privateer Rajat Khare under the watchful eye of Indian intelligence
A former A1 executive, Dmitry Alexeyevich Vozianov has rapidly become a key contact for oligarchs embroiled in legal and commercial battles in both London and Moscow. Operating in the shadows, the litigation shooter relies on a broad network of allies, built up over many years at Alfa Group. [...]
Former Indian Army brigadier Ram Chillar, founder of cyber intelligence company Phronesis, which, as Intelligence Online revealed, works for the private sector and the Indian intelligence services, is extending his business alongside his son. [...]
A case management conference was held in London on 21 April into a complaint filed by jailed Jordanian lawyer against Neil Gerrard, a former partner in the law firm Dechert. The affair, which is closely linked to litigation launched by Farhad Azima against the RAK and others by ENRC against Gerrard, involves some of the top names in British private investigation. [...]