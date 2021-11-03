Key Technologies takes environmental route to supply interception tools to the UAE
Read this article here:
Read this article here:
The Satellite Applications Catapult, which supports Britain's space industry and promotes innovation, communicates mostly about its projects which support civilian applications of satellite technology. But it also backs the development of space technologies useful for intelligence collection. [...]
As part of its drive to diversify its activities, Deveryware has recently entered into several partnerships, including one with Aleph Networks. This partnership with the dark web specialist should enable it to meet the future needs of the French authorities regarding digital investigations. [...]
Since hiring Antonelle Vitale, the former head of analytics for Italy's external intelligence agency and a close friend of former Hacking Team boss David Vincenzetti, in 2020 the Italian cybersecurity company Obsidium is determined to build a strong clientele in the Gulf. [...]
Still hoping to get its interception (SIGINT) constellation into orbit in time for future major British space contracts, Britain's Horizon Technologies recently appointed former GCHQ chief Neil Kempson to advise it. [...]