Successor to Mohamed bin Zayed's cyberattack outfit DarkMatter teams with ex-Mossad chief's startup
Read this article here:
Read this article here:
Although breaking into the French market is no easy task, XM Cyber, the company lead by former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo, is applying for the French information systems security agency ANSSI's all-important accreditation. [...]
Australia's offensive stance on cyber warfare has enabled it to become a leading member of the Five Eyes alliance but has also attracted interest from the United Arab Emirates. Emirati state defence group EDGE has been recruiting Australian cyber specialists in large numbers. [...]