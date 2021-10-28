Your account has been succesfully created.
Cyberintelligence firm Intellexa makes Paris appearance with Orion

Tal Dilian, founder of the company Intellexa.
Tal Dilian, the former commander of Israel's tactical intelligence Unit 8100 and who has been behind some of the industry's most offensive interceptions companies (Circles, WiSpear and his current venture Intellexa), is now making his mark in the Cyber Defence sector. [...] (232 words)
Surveillance & Interception
