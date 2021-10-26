Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE

Deveryware tests waters at Milipol to connect to Aleph Networks' solutions

As part of its drive to diversify its activities, Deveryware has recently entered into several partnerships, including one with Aleph Networks. This partnership with the dark web specialist should enable it to meet the future needs of the French authorities regarding digital investigations. [...] (266 words)
Issue dated 26/10/2021 Reading time 2 minutes

Surveillance & Interception
