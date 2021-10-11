This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
France's prisons open their gates to the anti-drone brigade
The French justice ministry plans to equip the country's prisons with anti-drone protection systems. The names of its would-be suppliers is an indication of the importance of the contract with its intelligence, defence and private security implications. [...]
Parliament doesn't want to expand control on exchange agreements between foreign intelligence services and France's
The commission reviewing France's intelligence law, led by MPs Guillaume Larrivé, Loïc Kervran and Jean-Michel Mis, submitted its report to parliament on June 9. The thick document, at which Intelligence Online has been able to have a look, recommends a number of reforms to the legal framework governing the intelligence services. [...]