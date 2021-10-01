This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Ex-GCHQ technology chief Kempson assists Horizon Technologies' rise in interceptions
Still hoping to get its interception (SIGINT) constellation into orbit in time for future major British space contracts, Britain's Horizon Technologies recently appointed former GCHQ chief Neil Kempson to advise it. [...]
Unseenlabs and Horizon eye US SIGINT market
British aerospace OEM Horizon has secured a financing round to develop its airborne signals intelligence (SIGINT) systems that it hopes will propel it onto the US market. Meanwhile, its French radio frequency signals competitor, Unseenlabs, has partnered with US firm Orbcomm. [...]