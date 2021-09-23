This article may be accessed by subscribers and e-wallet holders (USD 12.50)
Firm headed by ex-Mossad boss seeks certification from France's cybersecurity agency
Although breaking into the French market is no easy task, XM Cyber, the company lead by former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo, is applying for the French information systems security agency ANSSI's all-important accreditation. [...]
Emerging French Tech champions battle for the DGSI's big data contract
The plans of the French domestic intelligence service, the DGSI, to set up a new big data processing platform are not only attracting the defence groups which generally win contracts from the intelligence services. Newer operators from other sectors are also showing interest. [...]