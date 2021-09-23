Your account has been succesfully created.
FRANCE Issue dated 23/09/2021

Tehtris opens doors to fellow French cybersecurity operators

After having long kept its distance from the rest of France's cybersecurity community, Tehtris has decided to open up by creating Ecosystem, a partnership programme aimed mainly at companies working closely with French public bodies. [...] (315 words)
